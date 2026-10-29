Canadian

WATCH: Abdul El-Sayed copies Poilievre’s viral apple-biting skit

Abdul El-Sayed (left) and Pierre Poilievre (right)
Abdul El-Sayed (left) and Pierre Poilievre (right)Screengrabs
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Pierre Poilievre
Michigan
Canpoli
viral clip
abdul el-sayed
apple moment