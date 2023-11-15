WATCH: Air Canada flight bounces, tilts as it lands on Toronto runway

An Air Canada plane bounced and leaned to the sides when it hit the runway at Toronto Pearson International Airport on November 13. “Whoa,” said a person in a video. “Go around.”.The video starts off with the Air Canada plane heading towards the runway, leaning to the side a little. The person said the plane is floating. As it neared the ground, it leaned towards the other side. It touched down, where it bounced to one side before going to the other. While it lost control for a few seconds, it continued to head straight. However, it leaned forward and proceeded to slow down. The plane drove forward for 15 seconds. After driving forward, it turned to the side. “That was terrifying,” said the person. This ordeal comes after a severe winter storm caused more than 100 flight cancellations out of Toronto Pearson International Airport in February and a passenger described his experience with harsh words. READ MORE: Passengers stuck on plane for seven hours at Toronto airport“It's 3:10 a.m. on Thursday, and we're still on the tarmac,” said Toronto resident Ricardo Rapaport. “This is a prison.”