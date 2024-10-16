WATCH: Anti-Israel protestors swarm RCMP vehicle outside Trudeau’s Ottawa office

A group of anti-Israel protestors stopped RCMP vehicles belonging to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s security detail from moving outside his office on Parliament Hill. One vehicle had been driving ahead of two others when anti-Israel protestors swarmed it and blocked them from moving, attempting to push it back. “This is the RCMP being attacked,” said Dacey Media founder Chris Dacey at the Tuesday event. “The RCMP trying to get through Justin Trudeau’s office.”.The protestors waved Palestinian flags and held signs with messages such as “End the genocide in Gaza” and “We stand with Palestine.” Many of them wore keffiyehs to show support for Palestine. “Free free Gaza,” said a protestor. In response, other protestors chanted “Free free Gaza.” “Shame shame Trudeau,” said the protestor. Other protestors repeated “shame shame Trudeau.” Ottawa Police Service officers intervened to separate the protestors from the vehicle. Because space had been created, it and the two other vehicles were able to back away from them. While the vehicles were trying to get away, the protestors walked a little behind them. Once they were far enough away, they made a turn and drove away. Dacey said the OPS was absent. At the time, he pointed out there was complete mayhem in downtown Ottawa as the RCMP retreated. With these vehicles, he said they were trying to get to Trudeau’s office. Since the roads were blocked, the vehicles could not get in. Dacey said OPS was standing by. “I’m not sure what they’re going to do,” he said. World Beyond War Canada (WBWC) confirmed in May it shut down access to North American military arms show CANSEC in Ottawa by holding an anti-Israel protest..UPDATED: Anti-Israel protest takes Parliament Hill in Ottawa.WBWC said CANSEC is where weapons being used by Israel on Rafah are being sold. “Where Israeli military reps are trying to justify their genocide,” said WBWC.