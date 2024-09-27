WATCH: Anti-Israel protestors take over Jewish area in Ottawa

A group of anti-Israel protestors congregated on a street known for having a large Jewish population to protest an Israel Defence Forces (IDF) recruitment event. The protestors stood on Nadolny Sachs Private and denigrated the Ottawa Police Service (OPS). “OPS, KKK (Ku Klux Klan), IDF — you’re all the same,” said the protestors at the Thursday event. .Protestors waved Palestinian and Lebanese flags and held signs with messages such as “Zionism is terrorism.” Many of them wore keffiyehs to concel their identities. They continued to chant about the OPS being like the KKK and the IDF. Various OPS officers stood around as the crowd continued to mill around. “OPS, KKK, IDF — you’re all the same,” said a protestor. Other protestors continued to repeat the chant. A group of OPS officers had assembled two lines by a building to move in on the protestors. Canadaland publisher Jesse Brown said the protestors were going after Jews. “Protesters again target a Jewish residential neighbourhood and Jewish school — and this time, a Jewish old folks' home,” said Brown. .Canadian milliner Orpheus Wettenhall said the protestors were hateful, antisemitic bastards. “This is a quiet Ottawa neighborhood with institutions serving the Jewish community,” said Wettenhall.“It has absolutely NOTHING to do with the State of Israel or war in the Middle East.”.World Beyond War Canada (WBWC) confirmed in May it shut down access to North American military arms show CANSEC in Ottawa by holding an anti-Israel protest..UPDATED: Anti-Israel protest takes Parliament Hill in Ottawa.WBWC said CANSEC is where weapons being used by Israel on Rafah are being sold. “Where Israeli military reps are trying to justify their genocide,” said WBWC. .This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.