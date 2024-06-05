Canadian

WATCH: Auditor general reveals feds gave McKinsey $200 million

Karen Hogan
Karen Hogan Courtesy ParlVu/Twitter
Loading content, please wait...
Cdnpoli
Liberals
Conservatives
Pierre Poilievre
Canadian Government
Contracts
Auditor General
Michael Barrett
Mckinsey And Company
Crown Corporations
Exceptions

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news