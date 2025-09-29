WATCH: Bernier calls for Canadians to join together to save the ostriches

People’s Party of Canada (PPC) leader Maxime Bernier has spoken out against a federal order to cull ostriches on a British Columbia farm, calling it an attack on a family business.In a video posted to X, Bernier said the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has ordered the slaughter of approximately 400 ostriches due to concerns over avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu. He claimed the birds are healthy and that the order is based on what he described as “a vague and unproven claim.”.“The federal government has ordered the slaughter of 400 ostriches based on nothing,” Bernier said, adding that the farm owners have asked for clarification but have received no response.The PPC leader framed the order as part of a broader government overreach, drawing parallels to pandemic-era restrictions. “We have seen this playbook before. During COVID, we were taught how far they will go,” he said, describing the situation as “tyranny.”Bernier also criticized both Liberal and Conservative politicians, saying neither party has acted to stop the cull..While the CFIA has not directly addressed Bernier’s remarks, the agency has explained its reasoning for intervening at Universal Ostrich Farms, a family-run operation in rural British Columbia. Officials confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (H5N1) in the flock following PCR testing and genome sequencing.Laboratory analysis found the strain to be a novel reassortment not previously seen in Canada, known as genotype D1.3, which has been linked to a human infection in Ohio. According to the CFIA, this reassortment has “enhanced pathogenicity,” meaning that even small amounts of the virus could prove lethal. Genomic analysis suggested the virus at the farm may be genetically connected to outbreaks in the United States.The agency also reported finding one ostrich with “compromised health” during a flock count, though it did not specify what illness, if any, the bird had. Officials said they would consult with the owners’ veterinarian on treatment plans..The ostrich farm, owned by Karen Espersen and Dave Bilinski, has been the subject of a months-long legal battle. The Supreme Court of Canada recently granted an interim stay, pausing the cull order and placing the farm under CFIA control until a final decision is reached. The owners argue that their flock, now numbering more than 300 birds, has recovered from the outbreak first detected in December 2024, when several ostriches were dying each day.They believe the surviving birds have developed natural immunity. Espersen has suggested the virus was introduced by migrating ducks, while her daughter, Katie Pasitney, has claimed the flock achieved “herd immunity.”The family also emphasizes that their ostriches have been part of scientific research, working with Kyoto Prefectural University in Japan to study antibody production. Past experiments showed the birds were capable of producing antibodies to viruses, including COVID-19, which they deposited in their eggs..The case has drawn attention far beyond the farming community, with the property becoming a flashpoint for debates about government power and farmers’ rights. Supporters of the family have gathered at the farm, and tensions with authorities have at times escalated into arrests and alleged arson attempts.The CFIA, however, maintains that delaying disease-response measures carries risks for both animals and people. Under the Health of Animals Act, obstructing or hindering inspectors is a criminal offence.For now, the fate of the flock remains uncertain as the courts weigh the balance between animal health regulations and the farm owners’ appeals..Due to a high level of spam content being posted in our comment section below, all comments undergo manual approval by a staff member during regular business hours (Monday - Friday). Your patience is appreciated.