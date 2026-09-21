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WATCH: Bishnoi gang leader arrested as handgun video tied to B.C. shooting emerges

Newly disclosed documents from an immigration proceeding have detailed how Edmonton police allegedly used social-media video from a birthday celebration to connect a distinctive handgun to a shooting in Surrey, B.C.
Newly disclosed documents from an immigration proceeding have detailed how Edmonton police allegedly used social-media video from a birthday celebration to connect a distinctive handgun to a shooting in Surrey, B.C.X screenshots
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Immigration And Refugee Board
Edmonton Police
viral video
Arshdeep Singh
IRB
Kap's Cafe shooting
Jashandeep Singh
Bishnoi gang
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