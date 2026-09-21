WATCH: Bishnoi gang leader arrested as handgun video tied to B.C. shooting emerges

CALGARY — Newly disclosed documents from an immigration proceeding have detailed how Edmonton police allegedly used social-media video from a birthday celebration to connect a distinctive handgun to a shooting in Surrey, B.C.The evidence was disclosed in the Immigration and Refugee Board (IRB) case involving Jashandeep Singh, a 25-year-old Indian national who came to Canada as a student in December 2022.Singh was found inadmissible to Canada and ordered deported in July after an IRB hearing in which police alleged he was associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and had helped conceal a firearm.According to documents obtained by CBC News, Singh was linked to Arshdeep Singh, described by police as a mid-level Bishnoi associate who was deported from Canada earlier this year..Evidence presented at Singh's hearing included videos recorded during Arshdeep Singh's birthday celebration in Edmonton in August 2025.According to testimony summarized in the documents, Arshdeep Singh travelled from Calgary to Edmonton for the celebration. Videos allegedly showed people handling the handgun at Jashandeep Singh's residence before the group travelled to a remote highway location.In one video, Arshdeep Singh allegedly fired the handgun into the air at least five times. A birthday cake can be seen sitting on the trunk of his vehicle while others watched.Police later located spent shell casings at the site after investigators found the video on social media.Ballistics testing subsequently linked the casings to a shooting at Kap's Cafe in Surrey, B.C., which was being investigated as part of a series of extortion-related shootings, according to the documents.The discovery became part of a broader investigation that resulted in arrests, search warrants and the seizure of additional firearms, according to the documents..Jashandeep Singh denied being a member of the Bishnoi gang during his immigration hearing. He also denied concealing firearms and said the videos were recorded during Arshdeep Singh's birthday celebration.Global News previously reported that Singh told the IRB he had been joking around when he was filmed holding the handgun toward another person's head. The IRB member ultimately rejected his account, finding that he was not a credible witness and that statements he made contained inconsistencies.The IRB ruling was an immigration proceeding rather than a criminal trial.Arshdeep Singh was also not convicted of the crimes described in the documents. According to the documents obtained by CBC, he did not challenge his deportation order and denied involvement in extortion, arson and fraud.The newly disclosed material forms part of a larger Canadian investigation into alleged organized-crime networks associated with the India-based Bishnoi gang.The documents also contain allegations concerning extortion, shootings, arsons and weapons activity across multiple provinces..Edmonton police have separately said they have been working with other Canadian police agencies and the Canada Border Services Agency to investigate extortion networks and their links across provincial borders.The Bishnoi organization and people allegedly associated with it have been the subject of multiple Canadian criminal and immigration investigations. Allegations contained in police reports and immigration proceedings should not be treated as criminal convictions unless established in court.