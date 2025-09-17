WATCH: Blanchette says an independent Quebec 'might' recognize an independent Alberta

Bloc Québécois leader Yves-François Blanchet suggested that an independent Quebec “might recognize a free and independent Alberta,” while stressing that the province does not currently have the jurisdiction to make such a decision.Blanchet made the comments after Parti Québécois leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon visited Alberta, a trip Blanchet described as having “built a number of bridges with independence leaders in Alberta.”Asked whether he planned to travel to Alberta or meet with leaders of Alberta’s independence movement himself, Blanchet said, “I had thought about it, but I understand that since Paul did it, it is not necessary for me to do that … but I’m very open to this idea.”On the question of recognition, Blanchet said, “An independent Quebec might recognize a free and independent Alberta, but the province of Quebec does not have that jurisdiction in itself.”He argued that independence leaders need to explain their vision at home and abroad. “We have to start all independentist voices and leaders to explain who we are, what we want, the way we would do it, and what it would be the morning after. We have to do that,” he said. Blanchet compared the approach to his meetings in Washington and Paris, adding, “We have to do that in Canada also, because if it comes we’ve got to make it smooth and best for everybody.”