WATCH: Canadian Army unveils new branding with pixelated moose

Out with standard graphics, in with pixelated ones. The Canadian Army has introduced revitalized branding with a pixelated moose. “Tell us in the comments what you think about it,” tweeted the Canadian Army on Friday."Calgary Nose Hill Tory MP Michelle Rempel Garner wasn't enamoured."Upon reflection, this has to be a joke. This is a prank, right? Like haha got you made you guys look at our twitter account sort of thing, right? RIGHT?" she tweeted..The new logo includes another image of a crown, two crossed swords, and three maple leaves. Its slogan has become “Strong. Proud. Ready.” The Canadian Army followed up by saying the new icon and tagline features the updated CADPAT Multi-Terrain pattern. “It is designed to complement our official Canadian Army logo,” it said. “To discover more about the CADPAT MT, follow this link: https://www.canada.ca/en/army/news-publications/2024/02/cadpat-mt-uniforms.html.” .Canadian comedian the Pleb joked about the Canadian Army not being woke enough. “Where are the Pride flags and tampons for men??” said the Pleb..Rebel News publisher Ezra Levant said the Canadian Army was neglecting tampons. “Really excited about the new tampon dispensers in men’s rooms,” said Levant. .A Canadian Armed Forces base in Ontario received a large amount of tampons to put in male washrooms in March. READ MORE: Photo shows six large cases of tampons destined for male washroom on Ontario CAF base“An anonymous member of our Armed Forces leaked these photos of six-foot-high stacked boxes of tampons delivered to male washrooms on a Canadian Forces base in Ontario,” said Canada Proud. One of the male washrooms had a tampon machine set up by a paper towel dispenser. Some boxes were parked on a trolley outside of the washroom.