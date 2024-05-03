Canadian

WATCH: Canadian Army unveils new branding with pixelated moose

Canadian Army rebranding
Canadian Army rebranding Courtesy Canadian Army
Loading content, please wait...
Canadian Armed Forces
Rebranding
The Pleb
Ezra Levant
Crown
Canadian Army
Icon
tampons
Pixelations
Slogan

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news