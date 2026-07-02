WATCH: Canadian Reservists perform 'sloppy' Canada Day march

CALGARY — Footage showing reservists from the 7th Toronto Regiment marching during a Canada Day ceremony at Queen’s Park has drawn significant attention and criticism online.The video, recorded during the unit’s performance of the traditional 21-gun salute on Wednesday, shows the soldiers marching with limited synchronization and inconsistent formations. A Toronto journalist and lawyer, Caryma Sa’d shared the clip, which quickly spread on social media. Viewers, including military veterans, commented on the lack of precision and discipline displayed during the public event. Some described the marching as sloppy and unprofessional for a national ceremony.The video of the reservists marching showed noticeable lack of synchronization, uneven steps, and loose formation discipline..The 7th Toronto Regiment, Royal Canadian Artillery, is a part-time reserve unit based in Toronto. Reservists typically train one evening per week and on weekends while maintaining civilian careers. This schedule often provides fewer opportunities for repetitive drill practice compared to full-time regular force members. The regiment regularly participates in ceremonial events, including salutes on Canada Day and other national occasions at Queen’s Park.Online comments from veterans and observers called the footage "embarrassing," with some blaming lowered standards, diversity/recruitment priorities, or insufficient preparation. Others defended it by noting these are not full-time professionals and that similar issues have appeared in past reserve paradesAs of Thursday, the Canadian Armed Forces have not issued a formal response to the circulating video.