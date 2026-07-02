Canadian

WATCH: Canadian Reservists perform 'sloppy' Canada Day march

Footage showing reservists from the 7th Toronto Regiment marching during a Canada Day ceremony at Queen’s Park has drawn significant attention and criticism online.
Footage showing reservists from the 7th Toronto Regiment marching during a Canada Day ceremony at Queen’s Park has drawn significant attention and criticism online.X screenshot
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Canada Day
independent journalist Caryma Sa'd
Queens park
Toronto reservists
Royal Canadian Artillery
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Western Standard
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