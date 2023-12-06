WATCH: Canadian restaurant chain owner says politicians need to support Gaza

Paramount Fine Foods Executive Chair Mohamad Fakih said he cannot understand why Canadian politicians are not doing and saying more about what is happening in Gaza. “The politicians have a million excuses,” said Fakih in a Tuesday video. “And when they say something, they wordsmith it and be careful with what they say.”.Referring to the politicians’ comments, Fakih said it is “clear that they are finding excuses for us.” At the beginning, they said they were focused on bringing Canadians back. Now these politicians are saying they cannot be the only G7 country speaking out. While they might not want to, he said they can. He acknowledged Canada has been known for that. In 1956, former prime minister Lester B. Pearson developed a peacekeeping force to respond to international crises. At the time, Pearson said he was unafraid of Israel unlike politicians now. Israel was involved in the Suez Canal Crisis in Sinai, Egypt. Former US president Ronald Reagan was shown a photo of a Lebanese girl who had lost her arm when Israel invaded Lebanon in 1982, and then called former Israeli prime minister Menachem Begin and told him to stop targetting people. While Begin gave Reagan excuses, he did not back down. Fakih asked what happened to speaking out against injustice. He said people are witnessing on social media the killing and targetting of many people and provisions of food and water being withheld, yet politicians are not speaking out. The international community has agreed a condemnation is needed. That is why Save the Children and Oxfam are speaking out about the atrocities in Gaza. Fakih said all of this “does not make our politicians have the moral courage of saying more or doing more.” “They’re failing us and disappointing us,” he said. About one-tenth of all MPs demanded a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in a petition rejected by cabinet in October. READ MORE: Trudeau recommends ‘humanitarian pause’ in Israeli-Hamas conflictPrime Minister Justin Trudeau recommended a short humanitarian pause instead of a ceasefire.Among the 33 petitioners were nine Liberal committee chairs and parliamentary secretaries.