WATCH: Conservative MP blasts Liberals for letting in unvetted international students

Conservative MP Arpan Khanna (Oxford, ON) pointed out Immigration Minister Marc Miller said all international students undergo a criminal record check to enter Canada. However, Khanna said that is false. “Police certificates are not mandatory for international students that enter our country thanks to this Liberal government,” said Khanna in a speech in the House of Commons. “This immigration minister is following the exact same reckless path of his predecessor, who notoriously lost a million people.”.To address people’s concerns, he asked Miller why he misled them and how many international students were let in without police clearances. Liberal MP Paul Chiang (Markham-Unionville, ON) responded by saying international students have been exploited and faced abuse and fraud. “That’s why we are taking concrete action,” said Chiang. “We implemented a new verification process to authenticate the acceptance letters.” The Canadian government raised financial requirements to ensure they are prepared for their lives in Canada and announced a cap on student visas. Chiang said politicians “have a responsibility to ensure international students are set up for success and that’s exactly what we’re doing.” Miller announced in January Canada is taking steps to limit the number of international students entering it. READ MORE: Feds to impose ‘sustainable’ visa cap on international students with 35% cutHe said Canada would reduce the number of student visas by 35% over the next two years as a temporary measure to address concerns such as housing and labour shortages while targeting bad actors in the academic system accused of twisting the rules for profit.“In order to maintain a sustainable level of temporary residence in Canada as well as to ensure that there is no further growth in the number of international students in Canada for 2024, we are setting a national application intake cap for a period of two years for 2024,” he said.