WATCH: Conservative MP introduces motion to stop military rent increases

Conservative MP James Bezan (Selkirk-Interlake-Eastman, MB) introduced a motion to stop the Department of National Defence (DND) from raising rents in its facilities by $450. “At a time when the military is struggling to recruit and retain personnel, the committee report to the House, the government immediately cancel all plans to increase rent on all military accommodations used by the Department of National Defence this April,” said Bezan in a Tuesday speech at the House of Commons Defence Committee..While Bezan brought forward this motion, NDP MP Lindsay Mathyssen (London-Fanshawe, ON) asked DND Ombudsperson Gregory Lick if it was a viable solution. “Just what do you think about that?” said Mathyssen. “I’m interested to hear.” With this motion, Lick admitted it was a viable solution. “Anything that can help members and families in being able to afford housing is a great solution,” said Lick. DND confirmed on January 30 rents for Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) personnel would be going up in April. Soldiers questioned why rents were going up for them when the military was struggling to keep people in its ranks. However, it said the rents being charged are low.Data published on Tuesday confirmed the CAF was losing 19% more recruits than it gains. READ MORE: Canadian military attrition soars to 19%The CAF was hemorrhaging thousands of soldiers in attrition, as those who have quit outnumber those signing up for service. It has expanded intake eligibility to include new immigrants or permanent residents in exchange for an expedited citizenship process, but 77 foreigners have enrolled as of December. Cabinet said in an inquiry of ministry tabled in the House of Commons that between 2015 to 2024, 47,728 people joined CAF and 51,667 were released.