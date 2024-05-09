WATCH: Conservative star candidate pulls out from nomination over election integrity concerns

Conservative nomination candidate Sabrina Maddeaux (Aurora-Oak Ridges-Richmond Hill, ON) said she was suspending her campaign to become the next candidate for the riding. Maddeaux said living up to her values, why she entered the race, and her record of standing up for what is right leaves her with no other choice. “It comes down to this: I no longer have faith in the integrity of this election,” said Maddeaux in a Thursday video. “Despite raising concerns to the Conservative party nearly two weeks ago, despite submitting clear evidence of a corrupted process and potential illegal actions taken by another campaign, nothing has been done.” .While she asked multiple times for action, she said there is no sign a promised internal investigation is underway. She added no next steps have been shared as a vote gets closer. Despite repeated requests, she alleged there has “been zero communication to candidates or the riding’s Conservative voters to make them aware of interference with the democratic process.” She said there has been zero communication her campaign has been the target of unethical, illegal efforts to sway the vote. The candidate went on to say there has been no reassurances to her, other candidates, and voters that this will be an open, fair election. While other campaigns have complained, she said she will leave it to them to decide if and when they want to make their concerns public. When voters reach out and say they feel harassed and insecure in voting and those concerns go unaddressed, she said anyone who is committed to freedom and electoral integrity has no choice but to act. As a result, she cannot in good conscience continue to be a part of this process. She pointed out this “isn’t something I ever expected to say and it’s frankly heartbreaking to say after 110 days of campaigning and making so many sacrifices to be part a conservative movement I believe in deeply — one that values freedom, the rule of law, and a strong democracy.” She never asked to be acclaimed, for preferential treatment, or expected there to be no bumps or attacks along the way. All she asked for and received assurances of was for an open, fair nomination contest. Right now, she said it is not that. She pointed out these Conservative members deserve to know when there has been a breach of trust. Additionally, she said they deserve to feel safe voting. Maddeaux concluded by saying she hopes Conservative members have a fair vote. “I call on the Conservative Party of Canada to secure our democratic nomination process, protect our values, and stand up to corrupt campaigns that show disdain for both,” she said. The Conservative Party rubbished her complaints.The allegations Sabrina Maddeaux made are completely false," tweeted Sarah Fischer, director of communications for the party."The Conservative Party received a complaint from her campaign about emails being circulated to members in the riding highlighting things Ms. Maddeaux has written and said in the past." "It’s common for the Party to receive complaints from nomination candidates about their competitors over suspicions of wrongdoing and the use of lists. In fact, we received a complaint about Ms. Maddeaux’s campaign sending out an email to current and former members of the Party when she should not have had access to a membership list."Maddeaux said at the Canada Strong and Free Network Regional Conference in November Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre has picked up support among young people due to disillusionment with the Liberals. READ MORE: National Post columnist says Poilievre succeeding with youth because of discontent“It’s no secret that Millennials came out and voted him into office in 2015 in huge numbers, made a lot of promises, and he didn’t keep them,” she said. “A lot of what he says is very critical.”