Canadian

WATCH: Crowd at Toronto UFC event berates Trudeau

A packed stadium for a UFC match in Toronto chanted "F*ck Trudeau."
A packed stadium for a UFC match in Toronto chanted "F*ck Trudeau."
Justin Trudeau
Toronto
The Canadian Press
Joe Rogan
Ultimate Fighting Championship
Crowd
Disgust
Chants
Xavier Trudeau
Sean Strickland

