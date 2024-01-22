WATCH: Crowd at Toronto UFC event berates Trudeau

Caution: languageAbout 20,000 people at an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) match in Toronto on Saturday at the Scotiabank Arena expressed disgust with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. “F*ck Trudeau,” said the crowd at the event. “F*ck Trudeau.” .While the crowd’s first chants of “F*ck Trudeau” were the loudest, they proceeded to say it a few more times. People in all areas of the arena were chanting it, as it echoed throughout it. Trudeau’s son Xavier posted on his Instagram account that he was in attendance and no doubt heard the chants of “F*ck Trudeau.” .UFC commentator Joe Rogan acknowledged he loved people were chanting “F*ck Trudeau.” “Canada, get your sh*t together,” said Rogan. “Come back, come back to what you used to be.”.Rather than keep Justin, Rogan said Canada should have Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre be prime minister. He added Poilievre makes sense. UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland mocked a Canadian Press reporter when he went to ask him a question on Wednesday. READ MORE: STRICKLAND: “Are you in the Trudeau side?”“Were you a COVID bank account stealer too?” said Strickland. “Were you onboard with that?”