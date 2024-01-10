WATCH: Rebel reporter Menzies says Canada has become banana republic

Rebel News reporter David Menzies said his arrest would not have happened if it was in the United States because of the First Amendment.“It’s completely unconstitutional, but we live in a banana republic now in Canada,” said Menzies in a Tuesday interview on Fox News. .Menzies was arrested by police officers on Monday after he attempted to ask Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland about the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). READ MORE: WATCH: Rebel News' reporter David Menzies arrested after trying to question FreelandMenzies wanted to know why the Canadian government was not standing up to the IRGC, when an RCMP officer bumped into him to block him from confronting Freeland. The officer proceeded to grab Menzies and push him up against a wall. “You’re under arrest for assault,” he said. .Fox News host Laura Ingraham started off by saying some Americans might say this incident was a misunderstanding. “This does not portend anything of a similar nature happening here in the United States,” said Ingraham. “And to that you would say?” For Americans, Menzies said they should be grateful to have the most important document about freedom in the world. He is talking about the US Constitution, particularly the First Amendment. When it comes to the US Constitution, he said it is under attack by the left. While some leftists complain it was developed by old white men who owned slaves, they stop using this assertion when they need to make their arguments. Canada does not have a First Amendment. The Canadian government provides the mainstream media with subsidies. He called media subsidies “an outrageous and egregious conflict of interest.” He asked how can people expect the mainstream media to provide fair coverage to the Canadian government when it is being subsidized. In a way, Menzies said it is “funny that President Biden hasn’t followed Prime Minister Blackface in terms of subsidizing media outlets in your nation to curry favour.” While he had referred to Canada as a banana republic, he said it cannot grow bananas. “How about a maple syrup republic?” he said. “That has a better ring to it.” The RCMP officer who grabbed and arrested Menzies while he tried to question Freeland was placed under review on Tuesday after video of the incident sparked outrage. READ MORE: RCMP officer under review after arresting David Menzies for assault“RCMP protective policing resources were involved in an incident while deployed on a protective operation,” said RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Kim Chamberland. “The RCMP is looking into the incident and the actions of all parties involved.”