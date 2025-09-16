WATCH: Economy, bureaucracy and housing take centre stage at Question Period

Economic anxieties and political finger-pointing dominated Question Period this week as MPs sparred over affordability, government spending, and the cost of living.Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne defended the government’s record on affordability, pointing to a string of social programs aimed at reducing household costs. “Mr. Speaker, we understand the situation of many families in this country, and that’s why this prime minister has been key in acting to make sure to make life more affordable for Canadians,” Champagne said..“But the real question that people are asking at home today … why did the Conservatives vote against child care? … against PharmaCare? … against the dental care program?” He argued that the government was standing “on the side of Canadians,” while criticizing the opposition for voting against measures meant to ease financial pressure.Conservative MP Jasraj Singh Hallan of Calgary East attacked the government over what he described as mismanagement and soaring prices.“It’s not even enough to get a bunch of bananas in the week,” Hallan said. “Liberal policies are bananas. It’s always about promises that they might do something. It’s fantasy finance and pretend promises. At this rate, the next budget might as well come out with a box of crayons and a coloring book.”.Hallan cited the prime minister’s past comments, saying Canadians should “judge by the price of groceries.”With grocery costs climbing, he accused the government of presiding over “the fastest shrinking economy in the G7 and the second highest unemployment rate.”He added: “Since this Prime Minister doesn’t do his own groceries, and he admits that, will he at least commit to not making Canadian groceries more expensive?”.Prime Minister Mark Carney did not attend Question Period today as he was meeting with caola industry leaders alongside Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe.This was the second day that the House was in session after taking a break for two months. While Carney was present for the first day he only chaired a cabinet meeting on Tuesday