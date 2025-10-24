WATCH: Elizabeth May stumbles out of party bus cheering for Ford after Trump controversy

Green Party leader Elizabeth May was caught on camera Friday appearing unsteady as she stepped off a Green Party bus and shouted support for Ontario Premier Doug Ford.

In the short CBC News clip, May interrupts a reporter’s question about U.S. President Donald Trump, shouting “Go Doug Ford! GO DOUG FORD!” before apologizing and continuing to comment on Trump.

She then adds, “Trump is as ever thin thin-skinned and unpredictable,” as she steadies herself.