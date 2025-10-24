WATCH: Elizabeth May stumbles out of party bus cheering for Ford after Trump controversy

Green Party leader Elizabeth May was caught on camera Friday appearing unsteady as she stepped off a Green Party bus and shouted support for Ontario Premier Doug Ford.
In the short CBC News clip, May interrupts a reporter’s question about U.S. President Donald Trump, shouting “Go Doug Ford! GO DOUG FORD!” before apologizing and continuing to comment on Trump.
She then adds, “Trump is as ever thin thin-skinned and unpredictable,” as she steadies herself.
The incident occurred shortly before Ford announced that Ontario would cancel a controversial advertisement featuring former U.S. president Ronald Reagan.
The ad had drawn criticism from the Reagan Presidential Foundation, which accused Ontario of using edited footage that misrepresented Reagan’s remarks on tariffs.
The dispute escalated when Trump accused Canada of “fraudulently” using Reagan’s image and announced the suspension of all trade negotiations with Canada. Ford later said Ontario’s goal was to “start a conversation” about the impact of tariffs and that the campaign would be paused to allow trade talks to resume.