WATCH: Fergus bans Poilievre from speaking during Question Period for challenging Joly

Speaker of the House of Commons Greg Fergus said Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre used unparliamentary language when questioning Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly about pro-Hamas protests. In response, Fergus sanctioned Poilievre for the third time in the last few months for unparliamentary language during Question Period. “The Opposition should withdraw his comments made during Question Period,” said Fergus in a Tuesday speech in the House of Commons. “If he is not willing to do so, the chair will not recognize him for the remainder of today’s sitting.”.Poilievre had said during the previous Question Period he had given Joly two opportunities to condemn the antisemitic chants heard in the streets. “Twice she refused to condemn those remarks,” he said. “She continues to pander to Hamas supporters in the Liberal Party as part of her leadership campaign rather than do her job.”.However, he said he would give her another chance. He asked if she will support Israel’s right to retaliate against the Iranian government and Hamas and Hezbollah terrorists to protect itself. If there is a day where politicians do not do politics about people’s lives being taken or killed, Joly said it was Monday. “We are all against any form of antisemitism in this house, any form of discrimination,” she said. “And I really hope that my colleague in front will apologize.” During that Question Period, Fergus said Poilievre used language directed at Joly deemed to be unparliamentary. He pointed out this language was similar to what was said by an MP who accused him of pandering to an odious regime. At that time, the MP had to withdraw that comment. Fergus requested Poilievre withdraw his comment. To date, he has not done that. When he was the subject of unparliamentary language, Conservative MPs said they were offended and made it clear it should not have been said, which led to the withdrawal. As such, he said MPs should appreciate he must do the same in these circumstances. He added the parliamentary system depends on respect for the rules MPs have to follow, and their application has been entrusted to him and other chairs. By ignoring the parliamentary rules, he said it “has a corrosive effect on our discussions.” He called on all MPs, especially party leaders, to reflect on this. Fergus concluded by saying Poilievre knows his role as Opposition leader is to ask questions to cabinet ministers, ensure they are held accountable, and challenge their decisions. He said his role includes making the Canadian government uncomfortable. “But his actions must also be exercised in the existing boundaries of parliamentary decorum,” he said. Conservative Director of Communications Sarah Fischer responded by saying Fergus banned Poilievre from asking Prime Minister Justin Trudeau questions during Question Period, which is needed to hold the Canadian government accountable. “What a blatant affront to democracy!!!” said Fischer. “If you can’t beat them, silence them??”.This ordeal comes after Poilievre called on the Canadian government to label Samidoun a terrorist group on Tuesday..Poilievre calls on feds to label Samidoun a terrorist group.His announcement came following a night of anti-Israel protests across Canada on the one-year anniversary of the October 7 terrorist attack, where the Western Standard caught attendees saying “We are Hamas” and burning Canadian flags.“What has happened to our country?” he said.