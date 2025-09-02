WATCH: Ford condemns plant closure by pouring out a bottle of Crown Royal

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has criticized beverage giant Diageo over its decision to close its Crown Royal whisky facility in Amherstburg, a move expected to cut nearly 200 local jobs.The plant, which has operated in the town since the 1920s, employs approximately 180 to 200 workers during peak production seasons. Ford said the closure will deal a serious economic blow to the community, where employment opportunities are limited.Speaking Tuesday, Ford accused the company of abandoning its largest customer base in North America. The Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) generates about $740 million in annual sales of Diageo products, according to figures cited by the premier, compared to an estimated $16–17 million in payroll costs for the Amherstburg plant.In a symbolic act of protest, Ford poured out a bottle of Crown Royal, urging Ontarians to consider supporting locally made whisky and spirits instead..“Who targets their largest customer?” Ford asked, arguing that Diageo’s decision would force local families to struggle to pay rent, mortgages, and other basic needs.Union leaders, including Unifor National President Lana Payne, have also voiced concern, describing workers as “devastated” by the announcement. Ford said his government offered incentives to keep the plant open, but Diageo declined.The company, whose portfolio includes Crown Royal, Smirnoff, and other global brands, has not yet issued a detailed public statement on the decision.