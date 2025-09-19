Canadian

WATCH: Former Conservative candidate exposes Carney's fake housing photo-op

Prime Minister Mark Carney in front of the "home" that was built in Nepean Ontario
Prime Minister Mark Carney in front of the "home" that was built in Nepean OntarioScreenshot:CPAC
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Cdnpoli
Housing
Mark Carney
Deepfakes
Build Canada Homes

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news