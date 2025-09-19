WATCH: Former Conservative candidate exposes Carney's fake housing photo-op

The "Build Canada Homes" housing announcement by Prime Minister Mark Carney has drawn criticism from former Conservative candidate for Nepean, Barbara Bal, who alleged the event was staged for optics rather than substance.On Sunday, Carney promoted the Liberal government’s “Build Canada Homes” initiative, a $13 billion plan aiming to construct 500,000 homes annually. The Prime Minister appeared in front of a residential-style backdrop for the announcement, which Bal suggested resembled a “Potemkin village” which is a term historically tied to deceptive Russian facades meant to impress Catherine the Great in the 18th century.In a post on X accompanied by a short video, Bal stood in front of a “No Trespassing” sign at the location where Carney had spoken. .The video includes images of the announcement event, showing people gathered and a structure in the background, followed by footage of the same site now empty. “There is nothing here,” Bal said, alleging that “all those buildings were brought in just for the photo op.”Bal argued that the photo opportunity represented “style over substance,” contrasting it with Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre’s housing proposals. She pointed to Conservative policy priorities such as cutting taxes on homebuilding, reducing bureaucratic barriers, and using federal land for development as more tangible measures to address Canada’s housing shortage.The exchange reflects a growing debate over Carney’s housing strategy. Supporters of the plan argue that the scale of the initiative is necessary to meet urgent demand in a tight housing market..Critics, however, have raised concerns about both the feasibility of hitting construction targets and the cost of implementation, noting that current homebuilding rates fall far below the proposed goal.Bal’s comments also highlight a broader skepticism that has emerged online regarding the optics of the Liberals’ housing push. While there is no verified evidence that the setting of Carney’s announcement was staged, the perception has fueled partisan discussion about the government’s approach to the housing crisis.For now, the Liberal government maintains that Build Canada Homes will be central to its housing agenda, while the Conservatives continue to push for market-driven reforms.