WATCH: Former Israeli prime minister says anti-Israel opposition antisemitic

Former Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett said Israel has made efforts to prevent innocent Palestinians from being killed. However, Israel has been accused of genocide. “I wish it were only ignorance,” said Bennett in a Friday interview at the Canada Strong and Free Network National Conference in Ottawa..When it comes to this opposition, Bennett said he thinks it is “a combination of ignorance and antisemitism.” He added Israel is being held to an impossible standard. He asked the crowd if people had heard of an Afghan or Syrian hospital. One out of the 1,000 people in attendance put their hands up. The Afghan hospital was being run by Doctors Without Borders. In 2015, the US bombed the hospital by mistake, killing 42 people. The US investigated it and moved on, as mistakes happen in wars. The countries fighting the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria bombed the Syrian hospital in 2019, killing 64 people. He predicted most people had heard of the bombing on the World Central Kitchen and that Israel killed seven people. While people died, he justified it by saying it was a mistake When seven people die mistakenly, Bennett said the world says the Israel-Hamas War has to be stopped. “That is a double standard,” he said. “That is unacceptable.” The House of Commons passed an NDP motion with amendments made by the Liberals about Palestinian statehood on March 18. READ MORE: NDP motion on Palestine statehood passes with amendments, some Liberals break ranksMPs debated the motion throughout the day, which ended in a 204-118 vote. The Conservatives opposed the motion. Most Liberals, the Bloc Quebecois and Greens joined the NDP in favour of recognizing Palestinian statehood.