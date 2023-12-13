WATCH: Freeland accuses Poilievre of not standing with Ukraine

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland alleged Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre showed his true colours by opposing trade with Ukraine. “He couldn’t bring himself to say Ukraine, so instead, he dismissively called it a faraway land,” said Freeland in a Tuesday speech in the House of Commons..Since Poilievre used this phrase, Freeland asked people if they knew who else did. The answer she was looking for was former British prime minister Neville Chamberlain. “In 1938, when he infamously described Germany’s invasion of Czechoslovakia as a world in a faraway country between people who didn’t know nothing,” she said. “Shame on them for using the language of appeasement and disillusion.” Poilievre condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin’s aggression against Ukraine in 2022. “Ukrainians are fighting for Europe and for us, and it’s time we stand with them,” he said. “Today, I call for the following practical steps to help Ukraine defend itself against Russian aggression.”.Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in 2022 Canada is committed to more support for Ukraine with the release of sovereignty bonds and additional sanctions on Russia.READ MORE: Trudeau announces release of "government bonds," additional support for Ukraine“We will continue to use every tool at our disposal to support the government and people of Ukraine and hold Russia accountable for its brutal, unjustifiable invasion,” said Trudeau. “Canada and Ukraine are united, not just by the strong ties between our peoples, but also by our fundamental belief in freedom, in democracy, in justice, and in the triumph of light over darkness.”