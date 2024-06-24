WATCH: Freeland says Canadians who don't share Trudeau's vision are 'cold, cruel'

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said Liberal candidate Leslie Church (Toronto-St. Paul’s, ON) shares her vision for Canada. That is why Freeland is calling on Toronto-St. Paul’s residents to vote for Church in the byelection on Monday. “Because the alternative is really cold and cruel and small,” said Freeland at a Monday press conference. “The alternative is cuts and austerity, not believing in ourselves as a country, not believing in our communities and our neighbours.”.Canadian lawyer Ari Goldkind called this “the greatest ad for the Conservatives that they could ever come up with.”“Better than any in-house ad agency,” said Goldkind. “Too bad this wasn’t released last week to voters in my riding.”.Royal Canadian Air Force veteran Rex Glacer said the Liberals do not care for anyone who does not vote for it. “These people are evil, and as we have seen for nine years, hate and despise you if you don’t vote for them,” said Glacer..Freeland said in 2022 the Conservatives are disingenuous when it comes to supporting victims of firearm violence. READ MORE: Freeland claims Conservatives show 'fake concern' for gun violence victims“I'll tell you what is entirely insincere — the Conservatives’ fake concern for Canadians who are victims of gun violence,” she said. “They can support Canadians by supporting our legislation.”