WATCH: Freeland says RCMP arrest of David Menzies lawful

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said the rule of law was followed when the RCMP arrested Rebel News reporter David Menzies. “Operational decisions about law enforcement are taken by the police jurisdiction,” said Freeland at a Thursday press conference. “Quite appropriately, elected officials have no role in the taking of those decisions, and that’s why I don’t have any further comment.” .Menzies was arrested by police officers on Monday after he attempted to ask Freeland about the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). READ MORE: WATCH: Rebel News' reporter David Menzies arrested after trying to question FreelandWhile Menzies wanted to know why the Canadian government was not standing up to the IRGC, an RCMP officer bumped into him to block him from confronting Freeland. The officer proceeded to grab Menzies and push him up against a wall. “You’re under arrest for assault,” he said. .Freeland said Monday was an important day because it was the fourth anniversary of a plane with Canadians onboard being shot down by the Iranian government. She adedd it was a tragedy for Canada, because Canadians were murdered. To the families and loved ones of the Canadians murdered, Freeland said Canada remembers and will not forgot. “That’s why I was in Richmond Hill — Marci [Ien] was there too — to show that this is a Canadian tragedy, that Canada remembers and Canada will not forget,” she said. The RCMP officer who grabbed and arrested Menzies while questioning Freeland was placed under review on Tuesday after video of the incident sparked outrage. READ MORE: RCMP officer under review after arresting David Menzies for assault“RCMP protective policing resources were involved in an incident while deployed on a protective operation,” said RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Kim Chamberland. “The RCMP is looking into the incident and the actions of all parties involved.”