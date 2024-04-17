The Canadian Government has been vocal in defending women’s ability to make reproductive health decisions. Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said free contraceptives are essential to women’s bodily autonomy. “That is a fundamental women’s right,” said Freeland in a Tuesday speech in the House of Commons. “It is a fundamental human right.” .As a woman, mother and Canada’s deputy prime minister and finance minister, Freeland said women’s bodily autonomy “is an essential right our government will always protect.” In other countries, she pointed out women are losing their rights to control their bodies. “We will not let that happen here,” she said. Commonwell Mutual Insurance Group Business Analytics and Segmentation Lead Zachary Tisdale said Freeland was selective over what counts as bodily autonomy. “You literally trampled people with horses who were peacefully protesting for their right to control their own bodies,” tweeted Tisdale. .Phi Capital Investments (PCI) asked why the Canadian government made COVID-19 vaccines mandatory. “Don’t you understand how cringe it is when you lie?” tweeted PCI..Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in 2022 it was prepared to introduce an abortion bill for the first time in 31 years if necessary. READ MORE: Liberals consider introducing abortion legislationTrudeau said the Liberals will “move forward as necessary on ensuring that not just under this government, but under any future government, the rights of women are properly protected.” “There is a majority of members of this House who will always defend women’s rights and if we need to move to legislation we can do so over the objection of the Conservatives,” said Trudeau.