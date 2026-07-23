Canadian

WATCH: Guest on Sikh man's livestream compares kirpan to America's 'right to bear arms' following Windsor GoodLife incident

A guest appearing on a livestream hosted by the Sikh man involved in the recent GoodLife Fitness incident compared the kirpan to the Fifth Amendment
A guest appearing on a livestream hosted by the Sikh man involved in the recent GoodLife Fitness incident compared the kirpan to the Fifth AmendmentX screenshots
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Sikh activists
kirpan
GoodLife Fitness
Gurpartap Singh Khalsa
U.S. Constitution
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news