WATCH: Guest on Sikh man's livestream compares kirpan to America's 'right to bear arms' following Windsor GoodLife incident

CALGARY — A guest appearing on a livestream hosted by the Sikh man involved in the recent GoodLife Fitness incident compared the kirpan to the "Fifth Amendment "of the U.S. Constitution, describing it as "the right to bear arms."The livestream comes weeks after Gurpartap Singh Khalsa, a fitness influencer known online as @dreambodygurp, accused an employee at a GoodLife Fitness location in Windsor of racism and religious discrimination after being asked to leave the gym while wearing a kirpan.During the livestream, the guest said the kirpan was "like the Fifth Amendment in America, the right of arms," while arguing that Sikhs have a protected right to wear the ceremonial blade. The U.S. Constitution's right to keep and bear arms is protected by the Second Amendment, not the Fifth Amendment. The Fifth Amendment instead addresses legal protections including due process and protection against self-incrimination..Video of that encounter between Khlasa and the employee showed the employee saying he could not remain in the facility because of the blade. "I don't feel comfortable," the employee says in the video. "I'm scared."Khalsa responds by explaining that the item is a kirpan, a ceremonial blade carried by some baptized Sikhs as an article of faith. He tells the employee she is discriminating against him because of his religion and repeatedly accuses her of racism..GoodLife Fitness later apologized for the incident, saying the interaction did not reflect the company's values. The company said it was reviewing what happened and reaffirmed its commitment to providing an inclusive environment for members of all faiths and backgrounds.Kelly Musovic, Senior Director of Experience and Safety at GoodLife, responded by apologizing and offered to refund his guest pass fee.After receiving a response from Musovic, Khalsa posted a video Sunday thanking the fitness company for apologizing."Thank you so much GoodLife Canada for making a formal apology to me, not just to me, but to all the Sikh's that carry a kirpan," Khalsa said in the video."The employee just didn't have the proper education when it comes to the kirpan, so it's our job as Sikh's to continue to raise more awareness and to give the proper education.".GoodLife Fitness also addressed rumours circulating online that the employee involved had been fired, telling the Toronto Sun Monday that those claims were false.“No one has been, nor will be, terminated as a result of the interaction in our Windsor club,” Tracey Matthews, the Senior Vice President of GoodLife Fitness said in a statement. “Information to the contrary is false. We continue to support our employees and the entire GoodLife community.”“The Ontario government is responsible for drafting and passing human rights laws for the province, which businesses like GoodLife are required to follow,”“The Ontario Human Rights Commission provides guidance regarding the interpretation and application of Human Rights laws in Ontario, including topics like this.” Under GoodLife's "Respect, Caring, and Belonging" section, the company states that the "health and safety of its associates and members is its primary focus" and says it is committed to providing a safe environment in its clubs. The company also says, "behaviour that creates an unsafe or hostile environment is not tolerated."GoodLife’s published member standards also state that the health and safety of its associates and members is a primary focus and that the company is committed to providing a safe environment in its clubs.