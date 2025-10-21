WATCH: Guilbeault says CBC needs more funding to support ‘unbiased’ local news

Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture Stephen Guilbeault says the federal government intends to boost funding for the CBC, arguing that Canada’s public broadcaster plays a crucial role in providing “non-biased information” and stronger local journalism.“I really like the fact that the public broadcaster wants to invest more in local news across the country,” Guilbeault said.“We committed to invest more in the public broadcaster, and we believe those additional resources will help make sure Canadians have access to more information — non-biased information — and more local news across the country.”.The minister’s remarks suggest that the upcoming federal budget will include promised funding for the CBC, though he stopped short of giving specific figures or timelines.CBC/Radio-Canada, which receives more than a billion dollars in federal support each year, has faced years of criticism over its perceived political leanings and recent staffing cuts..It has also received criticism over the fact that many percieve that state-funded media cannot be "unbiased".Guilbeault’s comments signal a renewed government effort to defend the corporation as a cornerstone of trustworthy journalism in Canada.