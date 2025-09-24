WATCH: Gun grab takes centre stage at HoC

Firearms legislation took the spotlight in the House of Commons today, with Conservatives branding the Liberal government’s firearms policy a “gun grab” and launching a series of attacks on Public Safety Minister Gary “Gun Grab Gary” Anandasangaree.Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre led the charge, accusing Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government of targeting law-abiding hunters and farmers instead of violent criminals. He argued that most gun crime involves firearms smuggled illegally across the border and pressed the government to strengthen enforcement at ports of entry.Several Conservative MPs echoed Poilievre’s concerns, questioning why resources were being directed toward banning 10- and 12-gauge shotguns and .22-caliber rifles commonly used in rural communities. They said the measures punish responsible gun owners while doing little to reduce gang violence in Canadian cities..Liberal ministers pushed back strongly against the criticism. Prime Minister Carney defended the government’s plan to compensate Canadians returning prohibited firearms and highlighted Bill C-21’s measures to tighten border controls, which he described as the largest crackdown on smuggling in Canada’s history.Justice Minister Sean Fraser joined the defence, arguing that the legislation is aimed at removing assault-style weapons from circulation and keeping communities safe. He said the opposition’s portrayal of the program ignores its public safety objectives and the need for action on gun violence.