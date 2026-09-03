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WATCH: Gunn warns Barton appointment brings ‘crony capitalism’ to Invest in Canada

Carney's insider takes over
Carney's insider takes overGeoff Knight
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Aaron Gunn
Mckinsey Company
Dominic Barton
Cronyism
Canpoli
Crony Capitalism
Invest in Canada
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