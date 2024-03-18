WATCH: Housing minister says Poilievre does not care about housing

Housing Minister Sean Fraser says Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre only pretends to care about helping people find homes. “The truth is he doesn’t,” said Fraser in a video. .Fraser said Poilievre denigrates starter homes for young people. This is because Poilievre referred to a young woman’s house as a shack. While he referred to it as a shack, the woman said she was offended he called it that. Fraser said Poilievre does not care about affordable housing. As the Canadian government has built more public housing, Poilievre has accused it of behaving like the Soviet Union. He used to be the housing minister. Fraser said he “wasn’t very good at it, and I’m not sure he even cared.” He used the word housing once in the House of Commons and oversaw Canada building fewer homes that year than since the Liberals formed government. When you look at the Canadian government’s record under Poilievre, Fraser said it gets worse. It supported zero new apartments across Canada. It withdrew from co-operative housing and supported none. When it comes to affordable housing, he was responsible for six units. While Poilievre has vowed to create a super bonus plan for housing, Fraser pointed out it applies to a handful of cities and has little money in it. He added it is unacceptable he wants to create a snitch line for people to rat out their neighbours if they disagree with their housing policies. The Canadian government has spent billions of dollars to support the construction of hundreds of thousands of affordable housing units for low-income families. Poilievre has promised to scrap that funding. It has removed the GST on the construction of new homes to incentivize building them. However, he has vowed to put it back on. Fraser said what is more alarming in his plan is what is missing. There is no mention of students, seniors, workers, vulnerable people, or measures to help people own homes. He concluded by saying Poilievre “isn’t going to solve the housing crisis because Pierre doesn’t care about the people it impacts most.” “Pierre doesn’t care about your community,” he said. “Pierre doesn’t care about building more homes.” Poilievre said on February 15 his infrastructure deals with the provinces will require they incentivize less bureaucracy and more homebuilding with their municipalities.READ MORE: WATCH: Poilievre vows to require municipalities build more homesThis move could raise constitutional issues, as municipalities are creatures of provinces.“The deal should require municipalities permit 15% more homebuilding per year,” he said.