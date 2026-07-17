WATCH: Hwy. 401 crash caught on camera as transport truck hits slowing traffic, killing Kitchener man

A Kitchener man has been identified as the person killed after a multi-vehicle crash on Hwy. 401 in Cambridge that was captured on dashcam video.The collision happened around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday in the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 401 near Townline Road, involving nine vehicles and a transport truck. Ontario Provincial Police said a 44-year-old man from Kitchener was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries, where he was later pronounced dead. Police have not released his name.Dashcam video appears to show the transport truck approaching a line of vehicles that had slowed on the highway before the truck struck traffic ahead, triggering a chain-reaction collision. The footage shows vehicles pushed forward as debris spreads across the roadway, with several vehicles left damaged and one appearing to roll into the ditch.According to CityNews,16 others were taken to hospital following the crash, which shut down the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 401 for roughly 10 hours while emergency crews responded and investigators examined the scene..Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have not said what factors may have contributed to the collision, including whether speed, driver attention, following distance or mechanical issues played a role.The driver was not injured in the collision and was arrested at the scene on suspicion of dangerous driving. Police later released the driver unconditionally as the investigation continues, and no charges have been laid at this time. As of now, his identity has not been released.The OPP are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage from the area to contact police.