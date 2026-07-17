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WATCH: Hwy. 401 crash caught on camera as transport truck hits slowing traffic, killing Kitchener man

WATCH: Hwy. 401 crash caught on camera as transport truck hits slowing traffic, killing Kitchener man
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Cambridge, ON
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)
Dashcam footage
Highway 401
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Western Standard
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