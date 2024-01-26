WATCH: Jamil Jivani says Trudeau should not have called him a 'twofer'

Conservative candidate Jamil Jivani (Durham, ON) said he is unsure how Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has time to call him a "twofer" when he should be trying to save his failed administration. According to Collins Dictionary, a twofer "is slang for a person who belongs to two minority or underprivileged groups and can satisfy two quotas or appeal to two political constituencies."“But I thought I would take this as an opportunity to introduce myself, since you certainly can’t take Justin Trudeau’s word for it,” said Jivani in a Thursday video. .Trudeau was speaking about the Durham byelection at the Liberal caucus retreat. "And now Pierre Poilievre's candidate in Durham is a twofer," said Trudeau. With this video, Jivani said it was being recorded in the place he rents in Oshawa, ON. He added he has lived in Durham Region for years. In fact, he used to record a national talk radio show for NewsTalk 1010 at a home studio in an Oshawa apartment. He called Durham “a place I hope to represent in Parliament if that is the will of the people of Durham.” While he wished he could tell people he owned a home in Durham, he said he does not. Like many Canadians his age, he cannot afford a home. After eight years of Trudeau, he said he cannot do it. That is one of the reasons he is running for office, as Canada needs generational, transformational change. In his 36 years, he said he has crammed in a ton of life experience. He has worked as a columnist at the National Post and Toronto Sun. He wrote a book called Why Young Men about the challenges boys and young men are facing in modern society. Additionally, he survived Stage Four non-Hodgkins lymphoma.Two weeks ago, he was declared cured of cancer. He experienced five years of remission to get to this point. Jivani won the Conservative nomination in Durham, ON, with 83% of the vote in August. READ MORE: Jamil Jivani wins Durham Conservative nomination“Our communities are ready to make a statement: Canadians want change, and @PierrePoilievre's Conservatives will deliver,” he said..Former Durham Catholic District School Board chair Theresa Corless came in second place with 17% of the vote.