WATCH: Largest Atlantic great white shark ever found in Gulf of St. Lawrence

A massive great white shark, considered the largest ever recorded in the Atlantic, has been detected off Canada’s Labrador Peninsula, raising new questions for researchers about shark behavior and potential mating grounds.The shark, named Contender, measures roughly 14 feet and weighs more than 1,650 pounds. He was tagged in January by OCEARCH, a U.S.-based non-profit that studies large marine animals, near the Florida-Georgia border. His satellite tag only transmits when his dorsal fin breaks the surface, and last week it pinged from the Gulf of St. Lawrence, making Contender one of the northernmost great whites ever recorded. Researchers believe he is feeding heavily on seals in preparation for his migration south in winter..Chris Fischer, OCEARCH’s founder and expedition leader, said few sharks of this size travel so far north, and that much of Contender’s activity appears tied to winter preparation. He noted that the shark’s hunting has ecological effects as well, since pressure from great whites reduces the amount seals consume from fish stocks. Without sharks present, Fischer said, seal predation can quickly deplete fisheries.Scientists are especially interested in Contender because of the possibility he may help identify a white shark mating site. None have ever been confirmed worldwide, and Fischer said mature males like Contender are critical to solving that mystery. .While females follow a complex two-year migratory cycle, males generally structure their entire year around mating, making their movements particularly valuable to track.Great white populations were heavily depleted by overfishing in the 1960s, 70s, and 80s, with numbers dropping to just nine percent of historic levels. Tracking large specimens such as Contender is seen as a sign that populations are recovering. Estimated to be about 30 years old, Contender could live to 70 and may grow beyond 20 feet.Researchers expect his location in spring 2026 to be especially revealing, with the potential to provide clues about where and when white sharks mate. Fischer said following Contender over the coming year will be crucial, adding that the shark’s long-term movements may help unlock one of marine biology’s greatest mysteries.