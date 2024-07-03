WATCH: Liberal MP Gerretsen blames Poilievre for carbon tax opposition because he talks about it

Liberal MP Mark Gerretsen (Kingston and the Islands, ON) said the carbon tax “didn’t really become an issue until Pierre Poilievre made it an issue eight or nine months ago.” Since more people want the carbon tax gone, Gerretsen said this is a Liberal communications issue and less so a policy one. “So I think there’s a lot of stuff built into that and a lot of stuff to self-reflect on that yes, we can do in a joint meeting together or individually,” said Gerretsen in a Tuesday interview on CBC News. “I know the prime minister has been doing a lot of outreach in the last few days, reaching out to colleagues across the country to have discussions about that with them exactly.”.Poilievre responded by saying the NDP and Liberals love to blame him for making Canadians hate the carbon tax. “No,” said Poilievre. “Paying more for everything made people hate the carbon tax.”.Poilievre said on June 17 the Conservatives have always known Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was not worth the cost after nine years.READ MORE: WATCH: Poilievre accuses Trudeau of secrecy about carbon taxHowever, he said the carbon tax coverup has been exposed. “We forced him to release data showing that in addition to the higher bills at the pumps and on home heating that Canadians directly pay in the tax, there’s also going to be a $30 billion a year hit to our economy,” he said.