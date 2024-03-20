WATCH: Liberal MP says he might leave caucus over pro-Palestine motion

Liberal MP Anthony Housefather (Mount Royal, QC) said his party voting for the NDP’s Palestinian statehood motion crossed the line. “When my party members got up and cheered and gave a standing ovation to Heather McPherson and the NDP, I started reflecting as to whether or not I belonged,” said Housefather at a Tuesday press scrum. “And I will let you know further how I feel over the coming days.”.A reporter asked Housefather if this was the first time he was reflecting on his role with the Liberals. “I mean this has been going on for a number of months now,” said the reporter. “There’s been tensions in Canada, rising antisemitism.” The Canadian government has struggled to articulate a position about the Israel-Hamas War that satisifies all Liberal MPs. While Housefather was upset with the vote, he said he will remain with the Liberals for now. The House of Commons passed an NDP motion with amendments made by the Liberals on Palestinian statehood on Monday. READ MORE: NDP motion on Palestine statehood passes with amendments, some Liberals break ranksMPs debated the motion in the House of Commons throughout the day that ended in a vote of 204-118. The Conservatives opposed the motion. Most Liberals, the Bloc Quebecois and Greens joined the NDP in favour of recognizing a Palestinian state.