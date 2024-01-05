WATCH: Liberals accuse Conservatives of spreading disinformation about climate change

The Liberals said they are taking action to fight climate change while the Conservatives spread disinformation to cover up the fact they have no plan. “Our price on pollution is part of our larger climate plan to keep our air clean while making life more affordable,” said a voiceover in a Thursday video. “And it’s one that everyone from environmentalists to economists have called credible and effective.” .Under the carbon tax, the voiceover said the Liberals have put a price on pollution to help the market deliver clean, affordable energy for Canadians. Adding, in provinces choosing not to design their own carbon tax, the Canadian government’s system applies. It has ensured its system takes the money collected from the carbon tax and sends it right back to households. Under it, four-fifths of Canadians get more money back than they pay into the system, according to the voiceover. That is possible because rich people paying more into the system means more money can be sent back to the middle class and those working hard to join it. She said the Canadian government has “to take climate action and we have to take it fast.” Since the Liberals are enacting its carbon tax and climate plan, it said it will get the Canadian government where it needs to be. She called for people to act now. “Our kids and grandkids are depending on it,” she said. Canadian social media coordinator Kat Kanada said the carbon tax does not work. “Paying more taxes will make the weather gooder,” said Kanada..Former Greenpeace member John Stretch called the Liberals “a disgraceful example to real environmentalists.”“Your totalitarian aims have zero concern for clean air and water & have everything to do with impoverishing and controlling people’s lives,” said Stretch.“The sooner @PierrePoilievre replaces the vile @JustinTrudeau, the better.”.The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) pointed out how expensive the carbon tax is for Canadians in October, especially as the government gave out its rebates. READ MORE: Trudeau’s carbon tax costs Canadian families up to $710 this year“The Parliamentary Budget Officer (PBO) is clear: the carbon tax costs families hundreds of dollars more than the rebates they get back,” said CTF Federal Director Franco Terrazzano. “The PBO shows politicians are using magic math to mislead Canadians.”