Canadian

WATCH: Liberals say Poilievre wants to go after seniors’ benefits

The Liberals said Canada Pension Plan and Old Age Security cheques went out to seniors on Wednesday, helping them obtain more security and freedom.
The Liberals said Canada Pension Plan and Old Age Security cheques went out to seniors on Wednesday, helping them obtain more security and freedom. Courtesy Liberals/Twitter
Loading content, please wait...
Cdnpoli
Liberals
Conservatives
Pierre Poilievre
Tamara Lich
Resignation
Leadership
Jonathan Kay
Canada Pension Plan
Seniors Benefits
Retirement Age

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news