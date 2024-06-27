WATCH: Liberals say Poilievre wants to go after seniors’ benefits

The Liberals have shifted its attacks on Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre to what he could do to seniors’ benefits. On Wednesday, the Liberals said Canada Pension Plan and Old Age Security payments go out to seniors across the country, “ensuring more of the security and freedom they deserve after a lifetime of hard work.”“Pierre Poilievre and his Conservatives have raised the retirement age before, but we’ll always have your back,” tweeted the Liberals on Wednesday..The Liberals said in the video the Conservatives raised the retirement age to 67 and cut seniors’ benefits. However, it said it lowered the retirement age to 65 and increased seniors’ benefits. Freedom Convoy co-organizer Tamara Lich asked if the Liberals meant the same seniors who are now being punished for a lifetime of work with its tax fairness plan. “Your lack of self awareness is truly stunning,” said Lich. “Resign.”.Quillette associate editor Jonathan Kay said the Liberals were becoming more desperate. “Ah I see we’ve reached the ‘let’s terrify grandma and see if that works’ phase of the Liberal meltdown,” said Kay..Prime Minister Justin Trudeau showed no signs of stepping aside or taking questions over his leadership on Tuesday after a byelection loss in Toronto on Monday.READ MORE: Trudeau, Liberals to press ahead despite Toronto by-election lossTrudeau said he would continue on as prime minister. However, he did not take media questions and delivered a brief statement on the results.“This was obviously not the result we wanted, but I want to be clear that I hear your concerns and frustrations,” said Trudeau.