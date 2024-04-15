WATCH: Maher says Canada is what happens when wokeism goes unchecked

Real Time with Bill Maher host Bill Maher said he has to cite Canada as a cautionary tale for the United States. The moral of this tale is countries can move too far left. “And when you do, you wind up pushing the people in the middle to the right,” said Maher in a video. “At its worst, Canada is what American voters think happens when there is no one putting a check on extreme wokeness.” . Maher said in July he cannot believe how stupid Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is, and prominent Canadian psychologist and author Dr. Jordan Peterson praised his concerns. READ MORE: WATCH: Maher, Peterson say Trudeau does not know what he is doing“I read a quote from Justin Trudeau which was so dumb,” he said..Peterson asked which quote. Maher burst out laughing, asking if Trudeau is always dumb.