WATCH: Man tells Muslim family to "get the f--- out of the country" at Halifax Costco

CALGARY — Halifax Regional Police are searching for a man accused of shouting "anti-Muslim" remarks inside a Halifax Costco before allegedly assaulting a customer who was recording the confrontation. A video of the incident, which has circulated widely on social media, appears to show the suspect following two women wearing hijabs through the store while repeatedly telling them to "get the f--- out of the country."Police say the incident occurred around 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Costco warehouse in Bayers Lake. Investigators believe hate was a motivating factor and have assigned the case to the Halifax Regional Police Hate Crime Unit.The footage shows another woman confronting the man and telling him to leave the family alone. He responds by asking whether she "owns Nova Scotia" before suggesting that if she did not, she could leave as well..After noticing another customer recording the encounter, the man appears to approach the camera and allegedly strike the person filming, the video then goes dark and the man is heard repeatedly shouting threats.The National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM) responded to the video calling it a racist and Islamophobic attack targeting Muslim shoppers."We are deeply disturbed by the racist and Islamophobic attack targeting hijabi Muslim women, as well as the physical assault and hateful slurs directed at a Muslim man at Halifax Costco this past weekend," the organization said in a statement.Ali Duale, operations manager of the Ummah Masjid and Community Centre, said the video was "heartbreaking" and described the incident as an "act of anti-Muslim hatred.".Federal Immigration Minister and Halifax West MP Lena Metlege Diab also condemned the incident, saying she was "disturbed" by the video circulating online and adding that "no one should be harassed for how they look or how they worship."Police described the suspect as a bald white man between 30 and 40 years old wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans and black boots."Crimes and incidents motivated by hate are taken very seriously. If someone finds themselves exposed to behaviour that is offensive, threatening or intimidating, they are encouraged to report it to police." the Halifax Regional Police said in a statement."Even if an investigation does not find criminal wrongdoing, it is important to have it on record."As of Tuesday, no arrests had been reported from the incident.