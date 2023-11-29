WATCH: Mark Holland deflects when confronted over Health Canada’s integrity

Health Minister Mark Holland said it is OK for people to question Health Canada’s ethics, but he trusts its judgment. “Health Canada has 12,000 employees,” said Holland at a Tuesday press conference. “Twelve thousand different opinions.”.A reporter pointed out there have been resignations from medical and pesticide regulators from Health Canada. “I don’t think it’s out of the realm of possibility to raise these questions about whether industry has captured Health Canada and is it influencing legislation,” said the reporter. “That’s a legitimate line of question.” While there is a track record of regulators resigning from Health Canada, Holland dismissed it as the reporter’s opinion. In any group of 12,000 people, he said they “can find a diversity of opinion.” With this diversity of opinion, he admitted people can subscribe motives. He suggested most people in the world are good and committed to doing the right actions. Too often, Holland said public figures “impugn people when no ill motive exists.” “They just simply come to facts in a different way,” he said. National Citizens Inquiry lawyer Shawn Buckley said on Maverick News on October 22 the health minister was required to approve Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccines, regardless of if he found them unsafe. READ MORE: WATCH: National Citizens Inquiry lawyer says health minister had to approve COVID vaccines“Health Canada could conclude this is a really bad idea the benefits don’t outweigh the risks, but by law, if the argument can be made that there is sufficient evidence to support the conclusion, then by law, Health Canada would still have to approve the vaccine,” said Buckley..In the typical drug approval world, Buckley said vaccine manufacturers would have their applications declined. This is because they would be violating international and Canadian criminal law if they approve a drug that is more risky than beneficial.