Canadian

WATCH: Mark Holland deflects when confronted over Health Canada’s integrity

Mark Holland avoided answering whether Big Pharma has captured Health Canada.
Mark Holland avoided answering whether Big Pharma has captured Health Canada. Courtesy CPAC/Twitter
Loading content, please wait...
Ethics
Health Canada
Mark Holland
Shawn Buckley
Opinions
Judgment
COVID-19 Vaccines
Resignations
Medical Industry
Motives

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news