WATCH: Mill worker claims to walk through sugar barefoot to 'assert dominance'

CALGARY — A video circulating online shows a worker claiming he walks barefoot through a large quantity of loose sugar, with a social-media post claiming the man works at a Canadian sugar mill and does so to “assert his dominance.”The video was shared on X by Canadian commentator Ryan Gerritsen Tuesday and has since attracted attention online. "I'm sure you love your sugar and this provides sugar for all of Canada," the worker said in the video."I work in the sugar mill and every day I walk through the sugar, one time with my feet naked, just to asset my dominance."The claim is significant because Canadian food-processing facilities are subject to federal hygiene requirements when they fall under the applicable provisions of the Safe Food for Canadians Regulations..The man has been identified online as Prabhdeep Singh, a content creator who operates a YouTube channel focused primarily on trucking and life on the road in Canada.The channel, which has been active since 2013, has more than 100,000 subscribers and features videos about Canadian trucking, including oilfield trucking, flatbed hauling and other aspects of the industry.Several of the channel's videos document Singh's experiences working around trucks and transportation in Canada.Canadian food-processing facilities subject to the federal Safe Food for Canadians Regulations are required to maintain hygiene practices intended to prevent food contamination..Section 76 of the regulations states that anyone entering or working in an area where food is manufactured, prepared, stored, packaged or labelled must wear clothing, footwear and protective coverings that are in good condition, clean, sanitary and appropriate for the food and activity being conducted.The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says preventive controls are intended to identify and address biological, chemical and physical hazards that could contaminate food. Food businesses subject to the regulations may also be required to maintain a written preventive control plan outlining how those hazards are controlled.CFIA guidance also identifies employee hygiene and behaviour as part of a facility's food-hygiene program, with the goal of preventing contamination.Canada's sugar industry currently consists of three cane-sugar refineries and one sugar-beet processing plant. The Canadian Sugar Institute identifies the facilities as Lantic's refineries in Montreal and Vancouver, Redpath Sugar's refinery in Toronto, and Lantic's sugar-beet factory in Taber, Alberta..The Western Standard has reached out to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency and is awaiting a response.