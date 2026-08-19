WATCH: Mill worker says viral barefoot sugar video was ‘rage bait,’ alleges racism

CALGARY — A sugar mill worker whose video claiming he walked barefoot through sugar at work went viral is now saying the video was “rage bait” and has accused people reacting to the clip of racism.Prabhdeep Singh, a Canadian-based YouTuber and trucking content creator, appeared in the original video standing inside what he described as a sugar mill.“I work inside a sugar mill, and I’m sure you guys love your sugar, and this place provides sugar to all of Canada,” Singh said in the video.He then claimed that he walks through the sugar barefoot once a day “just to assert my dominance.”In a follow-up, he said the original video was ''rage bait,'' indicating that the claim about walking barefoot through sugar was intended to provoke a reaction rather than document an actual workplace practice..The follow-up also includes Singh alleging that some of the reaction to the video has been ''motivated by racism.''''There's probably a reason why people are coming to watch what I have to say,'' Singh said in the video.''A majority of it is because you guys are hunting for more things that potentially can solidify your belief that a people of a certain race are a certain way.''Under the Safe Food for Canadians Regulations, people entering areas where food is manufactured, prepared, stored, packaged or labelled are required to wear clothing, footwear and protective coverings that are clean, sanitary, in good condition and appropriate for the activity..Section 76 of the regulations states that anyone entering or working in an area where food is manufactured, prepared, stored, packaged or labelled must wear clothing, footwear and protective coverings that are in good condition, clean, sanitary and appropriate for the food and activity being conducted.The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says preventive controls are intended to identify and address biological, chemical and physical hazards that could contaminate food. Food businesses subject to the regulations may also be required to maintain a written preventive control plan outlining how those hazards are controlled.CFIA guidance also identifies employee hygiene and behaviour as part of a facility's food-hygiene program, with the goal of preventing contamination.Canada's sugar industry currently consists of three cane-sugar refineries and one sugar-beet processing plant. The Canadian Sugar Institute identifies the facilities as Lantic's refineries in Montreal and Vancouver, Redpath Sugar's refinery in Toronto, and Lantic's sugar-beet factory in Taber, Alberta.