WATCH: Montreal home displays hanging effigies of Trump, Musk and Netanyahu for Halloween

CALGARY — A Halloween display outside a Montreal residence has sparked controversy online after video circulated showing three pumpkin-headed effigies reportedly representing US President Donald Trump, billionaire Elon Musk and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hanging outside a home.The display features three life-sized figures dressed in clothing associated with the public figures, suspended above the front entrance of a residential building.One figure wears a dark suit and red tie, accompanied by a sign or chain bearing the name “TRUMP.” Another wears a leather jacket and a shirt labelled “MUSK,” while the third, dressed in a suit, is identified in the circulating social media post as Netanyahu.All three figures have carved pumpkin heads and appear to be suspended by their necks, with red material visible around the neck area.The decorations are positioned above a front garden decorated with autumn foliage and other Halloween ornaments.A video circulating on X shows the display alongside a message inviting visitors to ask for candy..In May 2026, Montreal police launched an investigation after protesters displayed hanging effigies representing Trump, Netanyahu and Israeli politician Itamar Ben-Gvir during a pro-Palestinian demonstration.According to Global News, footage of the incident circulated widely online, prompting condemnation from municipal and provincial officials, as well as Jewish community organizations.Montreal Mayor Soraya Martinez Ferrada criticized the demonstration, arguing that political expression should not involve imagery depicting executions.“The incitement to violence, hate symbols, and displays of intimidation that we see in our streets are unacceptable,” she wrote on X.“Images of hangings or effigies have no place in Montreal, nor anywhere else.”The mayor emphasized that Montreal should remain a city where people can express political views while maintaining respect and dignity for others.Quebec Public Security Minister Ian Lafrenière also condemned the incident, describing the simulated hangings as completely unacceptable. According to CityNews, police confirmed that their hate crimes unit was investigating the display.“A thorough analysis of the situation is currently underway,” Montreal police told the outlet.The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs and Federation CJA filed a complaint with police, arguing that the imagery was antisemitic and contributed to intimidation of the Jewish community.The organizations demanded accountability from those responsible for the demonstration.In a statement reported by CityNews, organizers said the figures specifically represented Trump, Netanyahu and Ben-Gvir because of their political decisions concerning Palestinians..The May demonstration was not the only incident involving representations of political executions in Montreal that month.Protesters at a pro-union rally had staged a mock execution involving Quebec Labour Minister Jean Boulet several weeks earlier.That demonstration featured a representation of the provincial politician being executed using a guillotine. Police also opened an investigation into that incident.The two demonstrations raised questions about the limits of political expression and whether displays depicting the execution of public officials could constitute criminal threats.Criminal defence lawyer Eric Sutton told Global News that determining whether such displays cross into criminal conduct can be complicated.He explained that prosecutors must consider the circumstances surrounding a demonstration, including the intentions of those responsible and whether the conduct meets the legal requirements for a criminal offence..Under Section 264.1 of Canada's Criminal Code, knowingly communicating a threat to cause death or bodily harm can constitute a criminal offence.Section 319 also prohibits public incitement of hatred against identifiable groups in circumstances where the conduct is likely to lead to a breach of the peace.However, political criticism directed at an individual public figure does not automatically meet the legal threshold for hate speech or criminal threats.Canada's Charter of Rights and Freedoms protects freedom of expression, including political commentary that may be offensive, disturbing or controversial.The Royal Canadian Mounted Police's guidance on hate crimes explains that criminal hate propaganda offences generally concern the promotion of hatred against identifiable groups, rather than criticism of individual politicians.Whether a particular display constitutes a threat would depend on its context, intended meaning and the circumstances in which it was presented.There has been no independent confirmation that Montreal police have received complaints about the Halloween decorations or launched an investigation.