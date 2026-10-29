Canadian

WATCH: Montreal home displays hanging effigies of Trump, Musk and Netanyahu for Halloween

A Halloween display outside a Montreal residence has sparked controversy online after video circulated showing three pumpkin-headed effigies reportedly representing Trump, Musk and Netanyahu hanging outside a home.
A Halloween display outside a Montreal residence has sparked controversy online after video circulated showing three pumpkin-headed effigies reportedly representing Trump, Musk and Netanyahu hanging outside a home.X/ChatGBT
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Donald Trump
Elon Musk
Soraya Martinez Ferrada
viral on social media
Montreal police
viral video
Jean Boulet
Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
Halloween displays
Mock-hanging