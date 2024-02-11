Canadian

WATCH: NDP MP says children have rights, parents do not

On February 8, NDP MP Randall Garrison said, "There's no such things as parental rights in Canada" but "Children have rights."
On February 8, NDP MP Randall Garrison said, "There's no such things as parental rights in Canada" but "Children have rights."
Randall Garrison

