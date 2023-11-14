WATCH: NDP MP shares Toronto stage with speaker demanding Palestinian prisoners back

NDP MP Matthew Green (Hamilton Centre) was on the same stage at a Toronto protest with an activist who called for Palestinian prisoners to be let out if Israel wants its hostages back. “Only, only, if you return all our political prisoners,” said Toronto4Palestine member Moe Jaberi at the event. “Only the 11,000 political prisoners.” .Green started off his speech by thanking the protest organizers for allowing him to speak at the event. “The past few weeks have brought immense pain to Palestinians, Jewish, Muslim, and Arab communities across Canada, including in my constituency of Hamilton Centre,” said Green. “And indeed, this has been a moral reckoning for all justice and peace loving people around the world, bearing witness to the barbarity of death and destruction, regardless of where they live, who they pray to, what language they speak, or what colour of their skin as witnessed right here today with all of you.”.He acknowledged countless innocent lives have been lost. These people had names, families and dreams for their futures. Every day in constituency offices across Canada, he said MPs have heard heart wrenching stories about Palestinians in Gaza losing loved ones. In Canada, there is a palpable fear for family members abroad. More than 400 Canadians are caught in Israel’s siege on Gaza. As an MP, he said their family members’ stories “haunt me as they share them in our offices and our staff work around the clock to find means to escape the relentless bombing and bloodshed.” With so much uncertainty and division in the world, he said people have to make Canada a place where everyone feels they belong. People can do this by respecting the rights and freedoms guaranteed to them in the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. He vowed to fight for policies that promote tolerance, understanding and respect for dignity for everyone. In these dark times, he said it “is vital that we treat each other with compassion and empathy and recognize our shared humanity.” Green concluded by saying he sees and feels people’s pain. “And know that when I return to Ottawa, I will bring your collective voices back into the House of Commons to continue to demand ceasefire now," he said. On November 1, the NDP caucus wrote a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau asking him to call for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas War. READ MORE: NDP sends Trudeau letter to call a ceasefire in Israel-Hamas war“We are horrified by reports of airstrikes near hospitals, schools and cancer facilities,” said the NDP. “We are appalled by the indiscriminate and unjustified bombing by Israel of the Jabalia refugee camp on October 31.”