WATCH: Olivia Chow hosts 'Taco Party' while crime and poverty run rampant

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow made a lighthearted appearance at Sankofa Square this week, speaking about her fondness for tacos and posing for photos with them. She described her approach to taco gatherings, listing ingredients from shrimp and beef to guacamole, salsa, and pineapple-topped tortillas. "I love having taco parties," Chow remarked. "Two kinds of tacos, so many toppings—it's just wonderful.".While the event struck a cheerful tone, it came as Toronto continues to face mounting social and economic pressures. Recent police statistics show that violent crime in the city has risen for the third consecutive year. Robberies and assaults have seen some of the sharpest increases, particularly in downtown neighborhoods, raising concerns about public safety.Homelessness has also reached unprecedented levels. According to city data, more than 10,000 people are now experiencing homelessness on any given night, with shelters frequently at capacity and encampments visible across public spaces. .Advocates warn that the shortage of affordable housing is driving more people into precarious situations.Poverty and food insecurity are compounding these issues. Reports from the Daily Bread Food Bank show that visits have doubled since 2020, with more than 300,000 client visits recorded each month in 2025.Rising food costs and soaring rents are forcing more working families to rely on food banks, marking the highest usage in Toronto's history.