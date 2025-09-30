Canadian

WATCH: Olivia Chow hosts 'Taco Party' while crime and poverty run rampant

An AI generation of a fictional character acting enthused with her Taco
An AI generation of a fictional character acting enthused with her TacoChatGPT
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Toronto
Mayor Olivia Chow
Taco Party

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news