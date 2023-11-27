WATCH: Ontario man threatens, shouts at students honouring dead Palestinian children

A Waterloo, ON, resident alleged he had a knife and engaged in a confrontation with students putting up posters about the killings of Palestinian children. “We are following up with Waterloo Police and local groups,” tweeted the National Council of Canadian Muslims. “We will have more to say.”.The video starts off with the resident saying this is Canada. “This isn’t f*cking Iraq,” said the resident. “This isn’t f*cking Iran.” To try to subdue the man, a student threatened to call the police. He encouraged the student, saying the police knew he was down there. “Sounds good,” said the student. As the resident walked away, another student said they should call 9-1-1. “Tell them he has a knife,” said the student. The man walked over to a pole and cut off a poster about dead Palestinian children with a knife, with parts of the poster falling off. The video moves to another scene where the resident tells the students that they will not put any more posters up. While the students might have wanted to continue, he said he will “rip down whatever you put up.” When a student tried to reason with him, he said he was smug for a person who wants to be beat up. “You don’t think so?” he said. A Toronto woman took down posters of Hamas hostages at Bathurst St. and St. Clair Ave. and belittled Jews on October 31. READ MORE: WATCH: Toronto woman rips down Hamas hostage posters, insults Jews“I am getting involved because this is wrong,” said the woman..A person watching her take down the sign said she is wrong. As she ripped off the posters, she said a number of wealthy people posted them.