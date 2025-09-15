WATCH: Parliament resumes as Poilievre returns to the House of Commons

Parliament reconvened Monday for its fall session, with Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre returning to the House of Commons after securing a decisive by-election win in Alberta last month.Prime Minister Mark Carney opened the sitting by formally welcoming his chief rival back to Parliament. “I’m sure I speak for all parliamentarians in welcoming the member for Battle River—Crowfoot back to the House of Commons,” Carney said. “He may notice a few things have changed since he was here last,” he added, pointing to a “spirit of collaboration” that characterized the chamber in June..Poilievre, who lost his long-held Ottawa-area seat in the April federal election, re-entered Parliament after winning the rural Alberta riding of Battle River—Crowfoot with more than 80% of the vote.During question period, he quickly signaled a combative return. “Mr. Speaker, when will the prime minister match the grand promises with the real change Canadians need?” Poilievre asked, accusing Carney of “breaking promises, making excuses, running massive deficits with costs, crime and chaos out of control.” .The day’s proceedings underscored the shifting dynamics of the 45th Parliament, where the Liberals hold a strong minority and Conservatives picked up two dozen seats in April.Government House Leader Steve MacKinnon urged Poilievre to adopt a more cooperative tone, citing premiers Danielle Smith, Doug Ford and Tim Houston as examples of opposition leaders willing to work with the federal government. “Listen to premiers … who are pitching in,” MacKinnon said..Deputy Conservative Leader Melissa Lantsman, speaking to reporters earlier in the day, laid out her party’s focus. “We still have an immigration crisis, we have a housing crisis, we have a cost-of-living crisis,” she said. “We are going to oppose the government where it makes sense, we’re going to support things that make sense, and we’re going to expose what they’re not telling us.”Outside Parliament Hill, protesters held banners criticizing the Liberal government, while Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet highlighted Quebec’s concerns over immigration, language and secularism. Blanchet also warned that U.S. tariffs remain top of mind, saying, “It will be an interesting agenda this fall.” He suggested the federal deficit could surpass $100 billion, adding, “It looks very bad.”The fall session will see the government introduce its budget in October, a key test for Carney’s minority. Trade, affordability, housing, and crime are expected to dominate debate in the weeks ahead, with both leaders setting the stage for an intense session in the Commons.