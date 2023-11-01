WATCH: Peterson backtracks on demanding Israel eliminate Hamas

Prominent Canadian psychologist and author Dr. Jordan Peterson said he has regrets telling Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to destroy Hamas. “It would have been better to do the long form, to have done the long form to begin with,” said Peterson in a Tuesday interview on TalkTV. “And Twitter invites and rewards a certain amount of impulsivity.”.The video starts off with TalkTV host Piers Morgan saying Peterson tweeted Netanyahu should give Hamas hell and enough is enough.“You got some blowback as everyone who says anything about this,” said Morgan. “Were you surprised by the scale of the blowback?” Because of the blowback, Morgan asked if he wished he phrased that tweet differently. He inquired if he had any regrets about it. Peterson responded by saying he “had developed somewhat of a Muslim following on YouTube, and I was very happy about that.” Many Muslims were watching his biblical lectures and he has engaged in conversations with them on his YouTube channel. By supporting Israel he said he “burnt some of that up.” He admitted he did not do that in the most productive manner. Peterson concluded by saying he does not know about Israel. “I don’t know if it’s ever a time for impulsive action, especially when the stakes are serious.” Hamas militants fired thousands of rockets and sent scores of soldiers into Israeli towns near the Gaza Strip in an unprecedented attack during a major Jewish holiday on October 7, killing hundreds and stunning the country. READ MORE: Netanyahu declares war on Hamas after Israeli attack kills hundredsThe Israeli government said it was now at war with Hamas and launched airstrikes in Gaza, vowing to set a new precedent. Hamas soldiers were fighting gun battles inside several Israeli communities near Gaza several hours after the attack began. Israel’s national rescue service said at least 250 people were killed and hundreds wounded at the time, making it the deadliest attack in years.